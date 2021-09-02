Probe after ‘grenade’ blast kills man, two-yr-old daughter in Aravalli

Multiple police teams have been formed to probe a blast that killed a man and his two-year-old daughter in Godkulla village of Aravalli district on August 28 after it was found that the source was a grenade.

One person has been detained in the case where the dead man is also an accused.

Police said the incident took place in the house of Ramesh Faneja, 30, in Godkulla village under Shamlaji town of Aravalli, where an explosion due to unknown reasons killed him on the spot, while his wife and two daughters were critically injured. A day later, Faneja’s two-year-old daughter also succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Aravalli.

Postmortem report of Faneja’s body and forensic analysis of the blast indicated that the explosion was caused by a hand grenade, police said.

Days after the blast, police found pictures on Faneja’s social media accounts of him holding a hand grenade and an automatic assault rifle.

On Tuesday, police lodged an FIR against Faneja, who worked as a labourer in an aluminum factory in Vadodara, and his accomplice Vinod, based on the evidence of pictures on social media, forensic report and statement by his wife.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sanjay Kharat, superintendent of police, Aravalli, said, “After the panchnama and postmortem report, our forensic expert in their primary analysis said that the explosion was due to grenade blast. The detailed report from FSL is awaited.”

“Faneja’s wife told us that her husband had brought a grenade around a month ago and was seen with it in the house. We also found pictures of Faneja posing with the grenade and an automatic assault rifle on social media. We have detained an accused Vinod, an acquaintance of Faneja, and both have been booked under sections of the Explosives Act, Arms Act, as well as relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, inlcuding 304 for culpable homicide not amounting to murder (due to death of his daughter),” the SP added.

“We are trying to find the source of the explosive. His wife told us that he got the grenade near a pond but an investigation is on,” he said.

According to police sources, a probe has revealed that the blast occurred when Faneja was using a kitchen tongs to open the pin of the grenade.