Probe after 40-yr-old pani puri vendor found dead in Vadodara

Police sent the body for autopsy and registered a case of culpable homicide amounting to murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified persons.

A 40-year-old pani puri vendor who was residing in Gandhara village of Vadodara was found dead on the outskirts of the village on Friday morning, after which Karjan police has launched a probe.

According to police, the deceased Gyan Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh, left home on Thursday evening, with his handcart to sell pani puri on the streets of the neighbouring villages, as usual. However, he did not return till late night and was unavailable on his mobile phone when his family panicked and started searching for him.

“The family approached the police late in the night when they did not find him anywhere. On Friday, around 9 am, we got a call regarding a dead body of a man found in the bushes on the outskirts of the village. A handcart was also abandoned nearby with most of its wares missing. There were injuries on his head, indicating murder,” said an officer of Karjan police station.

“The family said they do not suspect anyone at the moment. They are in a state of shock and we will record their statements after the last rites. The autopsy report will also shed light on the cause of death and nature of injuries, which will help crack the case,” the officer said.