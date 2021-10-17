Private varisty V-C to preside over Gujarat Vidyapith convocation

In a rare scenario, vice-chancellor of a private university will preside over the 67th convocation of Gujarat Vidyapith on October 18 with the name of Ahmedabad University V-C, professor Pankaj Chandra, being chosen for the same.

Professor Chandra is the former director of Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB). On the decision, Gujarat Vidyapith V-C Rajendra Khimani told The Sunday Express, “With his association with Gandhi and his belief in the Gandhian philosophy along with his achievements makes him the right person… He was selected by the Chancellor (Elaben Bhatt) from among three-four names.”

During the convocation to be held on the univresity campus in a dual mode after a gap of one year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, medals and rewards for two years will be handed over to students. A total of 126 medals — 62 for the year 2019-’20 and 64 for the year 2020-’21 — will be handed over, while 1,665 degrees will be awarded.

Arrangements have been at eight different campuses of Gujarat Vidyapith for students who want to take degrees in an offline mode. These are Mahadev Desai Gramseva Sankul Sadra, Mahadev Desai Gramseva Sankul Randheja, Kochrab Ashram Ahmedabad, Samajkarya Vistaran Kendra Ahmedabad, ITI Shahibaug Ahmedabad, Physical Education and Sports Science department Sahdra and Biogas Research and microbiology department Sadra.