Private school mandates uniform during online classes, told to withdraw circular

A private school in Ahmedabad issued a circular mandating students to wear uniform while attending online classes. After several parents objected to this move, the District Education Officer (Rural) Ahmedabad has directed the school to withdraw the circular.

The circular issued by CBSE-affiliated Shanti Asiatic School, Shela in Bopal area on the outskirts of Ahmedabad city, on May 23, states that “it would be mandatory for students to wear proper school uniform while attending online classes from pre-primary to Class XII”.

The circular issued by the school authorities to the parents said, “The planning of the second phase of online classes is quite methodical and serious in nature, we would like to establish formal classroom environment for academic and co-scholastic classes”.

“We strongly believe that it would facilitate the teaching-learning process and create a formal classroom setting for our students,” it further said.

When The Indian Express contacted School Administrator Minal Deval, she declined to comment on the circular or the directions from the DEO office.

The school has scheduled the second phase of online classes for June, though the date has not been declared yet.

DEO (Rural) Ahmedabad Rakesh Vyas confirmed that his office has probed into the matter and directed the school authorities to withdraw it. “I spoke with the school administrator and has sought reasons for issuing such a circular being made mandatory for all students. The school has assured to withdraw it and issue a fresh circular for the second phase of its online classes,” Rakesh Vyas told The Indian Express.

Parents of the students have not only resented against this move but also alleged that the decision was taken to ensure sale of their uniform. “Making it compulsory for all students starting from pre-primary to wear school uniform for the online classes is ridiculous. Many times online classes get dropped as either the teacher or the students face signal issues or the teacher cannot see whether all children are there for the class. Instead of addressing these issues, the school is after selling its uniform,” a parent whose child is in Class X said.

Another parent, a resident of Bopal, said, “The school has a shop within its premises where they sell all uniforms. Last year, we tried to buy uniform for my son from the market as the sizes available at the school’s shop were not fitting, but we failed to get it from anywhere in the market. Not even raw material of the correct shade was available anywhere. So finally, we had to return to the store and purchase the cloth just a couple of days before the school started,” said a mother of a Class V student.

However, some parents said this will help to maintain during the online classes. “There is nothing wrong in it. There are parents who believe that this is a good initiative which will help to maintain discipline during the online classes,” said Kavita Khanderia, mother of a Class V student of the school.

A couple of years back, the school had mandated parents to buy the school uniform –grey blue trousers, skirts, white shirt with red check border and tie — for their children from one of the popular school uniform chains of Ahmedabad. Later they were told to buy from the shop within the school premises.

