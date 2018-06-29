Private school fee rules: Managements want UP model, Gujarat government disagrees

The private school managements also suggested charging co-curricular activities. (Express Photo: Javed Raja) The private school managements also suggested charging co-curricular activities. (Express Photo: Javed Raja)

Continuing its consultation with private school managements on regulating fees, the Gujarat government on Thursday said it did not agree with suggestion that it follow the Uttar Pradesh model. The Uttar Pradesh government had recently passed an ordinance towards regulating private school fees.

“The management representatives of self-financed schools had suggested following the Uttar Pradesh’s fee regulation rules where it states that the existing fee of schools should remain as it is and on this there should be an annual seven per cent hike. We do not agree. However, we have not taken a decision as it would be done on the directions of the Supreme Court,” said Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

Chudasama said that the existing fee charged by the private schools was high, which was the entire premise of enforcing the Gujarat Self Financed Schools (Regulation of Fees) Act 2017. The private school managements also suggested charging co-curricular activities.

“We suggested that these activities be considered integral part of the school and compulsory. This should not be optional. Thus, making the fee charged for these activities inclusive of the school fee and not additional,” said Gujarat Self Financed School Management Federation general Secretary Bharat Gajipara, adding that another suggestion was to keep 15 per cent of the school fund reserved for development. The government will soon meet parents to discuss the issue, likely in a week.

Thursday’s was the second meeting called in view of the interim order of the Supreme Court on April 25 in which the state government was given validity to regulate the fee of self-financed schools, while it was also directed to jointly form a formula under which private schools should charge additional facilities. The first meeting was on May 4 between managements and the government. The private schools were directed to come up with a formula for charging additional facilities offered.

