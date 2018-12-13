Private firm conducted ‘SIA’ for bullet train under JICA’s watch: Gujarat govt

The Gujarat government, which has been arguing that there was no need for any social impact assessment for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project, has in an affidavit told the Gujarat High Court that a “similar” exercise was carried out by a private firm under the supervision of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which is funding the project.

The High Court is hearing a bunch of petitions filed by farmers who have challenged the land acquisition for the Rs 1 lakh crore project, contending that the state government’s land acquisition process was illegal since it did not conduct any social impact assessment as required by the Central land acquisition law of 2013 before giving a green nod to the project. They have also argued that the appropriate authority for acquiring land for the project was Central government and not the state government as the project covers more than one state.

In its affidavit, the government, however, stated that the social impact assessment carried out by the private firm, M/s Arcadis, between December 2017 and July 2018 captured all details that a government assessment would have done.

The assessment has taken care of “estimation of affected families and their numbers, extent of land acquired, such as agricultural land, private land or common properties; issues as regards to land compensation, livelihood, rehabilitation and resettlement of the population”, the government told the High Court.

According to the government, the private firm found that the 508-km-long high speed rail project would affect over 170 villages in Gujarat and 97 in Maharashtra and two in union territory — Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The report, some portion included in the government’s affidavit, stated that the project would affect 10,648 square metre area of schools situated in Ahmedabad, Kheda, Anand and Navsari districts. The report included schools, ponds, temples, toilet among other public properties that were coming in the way of the bullet train corridor.

“In order to achieve minimum consequential impact in terms of displacement (of people) among other things, the funding agency (JICA) has already in advance decided about the two aspects— selection of a particular route, and bare minimum extent of land, ie patch of land having width of 17.5 metres only, for accommodating the elevated corridor,” the government told the court.

Discarding farmers’ arguments, the government said that it was factually incorrect to say that nothing was done to identify people who will be affected due to this project, and once again reiterated its stand that there was no need for conducting social impact assessment since the project was “linear in nature”.

“Even if such an exercise at the behest of JICA had not been carried out in the present case in place of social impact assessment, there would not have been any illegality, more particularly when the purpose for which the social impact assessment is required to be carried out out Central Act of 2013,” it added.

The government’s affidavit comes in the wake of a three-member team from JICA meeting farmers affected by the project. The Indian Express had reported on December 7 and December 8 that farmers said that JICA officials were “shocked” to know that due process was not followed by the state government for acquiring land for the project.