Prisoner escapes from Covid care centre in Vadodara, search on

A convicted prisoner who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at a care centre in Vadodara managed to flee from the facility early on Tuesday, by tying bed sheets together and using it to climb down from the second floor.

According to police, Dinesh alias Chotu Ramkhiladi Yadav, a native of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, managed to escape from Lalbagh Guest House, which has been turned into a Covid care centre, between 3.45 am and 7.45 am.

Yadav has been sentenced to seven years in prison in a case of attempt to murder (IPC section 307), causing hurt to public servant (332) and arms act by a court in Nadiad and in March 2020, he was shifted to Vadodara Central Prison.

According to police, 27 undertrial and convicted prisoners have been admitted to Lalbagh Guest House Covid care centre. On Tuesday, Yadav used bed sheets given to the patients in his ward to make a rope and using it, he climbed down from the second floor of the building after breaking the grill in the room where he was admitted. Yadav then climbed up an electricity pole near the covid centre’s boundary wall and jumped out to finally flee from the Lalbagh Kumbharwada Railway crossing.

Around 7.45 am, when the medical staff entered the hall on second floor for routine inspection, it was found that Yadav was missing.

An FIR has been lodged against Yadav under Indian Penal Code section 224 for resistance or obstruction or resistance by a person for his lawful apprehension at Makarpura police station.

Police said incessant rainfall in the area made it easier for Yadav to escape. Multiple teams of Local Crime Branch and Makarpura police station have been formed to trace him.

“We have not received any information on the convicted prisoner yet… the search is on,” said Pinal Sangada, assistant sub-inspector, Makarpura police station.

