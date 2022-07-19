Priority to women, local residents in hiring, will address other concerts: AM/NS

Local residents, especially women, will be given priority during recruitment during the expansion of the Hazira plant of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), the company stated after a public hearing outside the campus Monday. It added that the planned expansion will create more than 15,000 direct and indirect employment in the construction phase, and over 7,000 during the operation phase.

“…the company is committed to creating enhanced employment opportunities for the local communities and is giving top priority to them in recruitment according to their educational qualification, experience, and skills. It is also providing maximum employment and skill training to locals,” AM/NS stated. The firm added that it “is actively hiring women in jobs” and has appointed women drivers for its fleet of cars to ferry commuters between Surat city and Hazira.

“We have several initiatives related to education, health & sanitation, employment, infrastructure development, sustainable livelihood, environment improvement, skill development, and more that are aimed specifically to benefit the local communities. We are committed to continuing to support the local communities in every way possible,” said Dr Anil Matoo, Head HR Operations, IR, and Administration, after a public hearing Monday to allay the concerns of the villagers against the proposed expansion of the Hazira plant.

The company said it will purchase a special type of fabric from Canada to address dust and air pollution. Surat Collector Ayush Oak and the chairman of the Gujarat Pollution Control Board Surat Region, Jigna Oza, chaired the public hearing which was attended by around 200 people, including company delegates and the villagers. Sources said the issues taken up by the villagers were related to air and dust pollution in the village, demand for a hospital, employment, education support for village students, development of village ponds, and a sports complex.

