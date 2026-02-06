Principal, three teachers booked for Dalit nursing student’s death by suicide in Gujarat

The suicide note, addressed to his mother, stated that he had "not passed ridiculing remarks about anyone's body" and therefore, he was "taking the extreme step"....

Two days after a 19-year-old Dalit student of a nursing college in Kheda district of Gujarat allegedly died by suicide, leaving behind a note referring to torture saying “madam is blaming me without proof”, the Nadiad Rural police lodged an FIR against five persons and handed over the probe to the Deputy Superintendent of Police of the SC-ST cell.

Jay Vijaykumar Patil, a first year student of Dinsha Patel Nursing College at Nadiad, allegedly took the extreme step at his residence on Monday after being “depressed” for a few days.

According to the FIR lodged by the police, the student and his parents were summoned to the institution last week, where the teachers and the Principal of the college warned the student about his “behaviour” and threatened to “issue a leaving certificate”.