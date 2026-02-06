Principal, three teachers booked for Dalit nursing student’s death by suicide in Gujarat

Two days after a 19-year-old Dalit student of a nursing college in Kheda district of Gujarat allegedly died by suicide, leaving behind a note referring to torture saying “madam is blaming me without proof”, the Nadiad Rural police lodged an FIR against five persons and handed over the probe to the Deputy Superintendent of Police of the SC-ST cell.
Jay Vijaykumar Patil, a first year student of Dinsha Patel Nursing College at Nadiad, allegedly took the extreme step at his residence on Monday after being “depressed” for a few days.
According to the FIR lodged by the police, the student and his parents were summoned to the institution last week, where the teachers and the Principal of the college warned the student about his “behaviour” and threatened to “issue a leaving certificate”.
The Principal of the institution and three teachers identified as Dhara Madam, Prakruti Madam, Sherin Madam and a person named Smit, who has been identified as a “close aide” of the teachers, have been named in the FIR. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for abetment to suicide as well as The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.
In a suicide note left behind, Patil apologised to his mother for taking the extreme step and stated that he was “exasperated” as he had “not said anything to any madam (but) madam is blaming me without proof”.
The suicide note, addressed to his mother, stated that he had “not passed ridiculing remarks about anyone’s body” and therefore, he was “taking the extreme step”….
Kheda district Superintendent of Police Vijay Patel told The Indian Express that the FIR had been lodged following a complaint from the family of the deceased.
“We are looking into the details of the incident that led the institution to summon the parents of the deceased student, where he was warned about disciplinary action and made to submit a written apology… The investigation has been handed over to the DySP of SC-ST cell,” Patel said.
The family of the deceased student has alleged that the accused teachers “ganged up on the student” and despite there being no official complaint, he was “harassed and picked on”.
Vijay Patil, the father of the deceased, alleged that the teachers had ganged up against his son and demanded justice for his son.
“My son was called in our presence and the teachers of the school had ganged up against him. They told him that they will observe his behaviour for a week and issue a (leaving) certificate. He was harassed now and then over accusations of indiscipline. He had been depressed for four days. It had hurt him deeply. There was no complaint against him, what were they pulling him up for. I want justice for my son,” Vijay Patil said.
