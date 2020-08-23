Principal private secretary of Gujarat HC threatened, one booked

According to police, Kazim Ali Saiyyed (57), the principal private secretary (class 1) of Gujarat, who is a resident of Mominwad at Gaekwad Haveli of old city Ahmedabad submitted a complaint to the police on Saturday evening. (Representational image)

Police have booked a resident of Gaekwad Haveli for allegedly threatening the principal private secretary of Gujarat High Court on Saturday.

According to police, Kazim Ali Saiyyed (57), the principal private secretary (class 1) of Gujarat, who is a resident of Mominwad at Gaekwad Haveli of old city Ahmedabad submitted a complaint to the police on Saturday evening.

According to Kazim, his neighbour Qutubuddin Saiyyed threatened him on Saturday afternoon regarding a property case.

“I was at my home on Saturday afternoon when Qutubuddin came to my door and said that he owns a house next to mine and he would like to sell it to me. I refused the offer saying that I already have a house and I don’t need another one. Qutubuddin lost his cool and started abusing me and fighting with me. He threatened me that if I don’t buy his house in my area then he will break my hands and legs, lodge a fake case against me and suspend me from my job,” said the complainant in the FIR.

Taking cognisance, police booked Qutubuddin under Indian penal code sections 323 for causing hurt, 294B for obscenity and 506 for criminal intimidation.

“It is a case of dispute between two parties. We have lodged a case against the accused and an investigation has started,” said a police officer at Gaekwad Haveli police station.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.