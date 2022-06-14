scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Principal ‘misusing govt grants’: DEO orders probe after villagers lock school

Officials claimed that government grants can be used only after approval from the school management committees that also includes parents as members, while parents alleged that the principal misused government funds using fake bills.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
June 14, 2022 5:55:45 am
The inquiry reported is expected within a day or two, officials said.

Mehsana District Education Officer (DEO) ordered an inquiry after residents of Sundhiya village in Vadnagar taluka of the district locked Anupam government primary school on Monday, alleging misue of government grants by the principal. New academic session commenced in schools across the state on Monday.

“The villagers had issues with school principal Rajendra Chaudhary due to which they locked the school… We told them that this is not right and that they should have brought it to our notice. After we marked an inquiry into the allegations, they let the school resume,” DEO Mehsana Gaurang Vyas told The Indian Express.

Officials claimed that government grants can be used only after approval from the school management committees that also includes parents as members, while parents alleged that the principal misused government funds using fake bills. They also alleged that the school had poor facilities for toilets and drinking water.
The inquiry reported is expected within a day or two, officials said.

