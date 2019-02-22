Primary school teachers plan to gherao Gujarat assembly today

The Gujarat State Primary Teachers’ Association has given a call for a gherao of the state Assembly on Friday to press for their demands.

The teachers have been protesting against the state government’s decision to include the probation period of five years of a bal guru (which is now known as vidyasahayak), under a scheme introduced in 1997, in service records. A vidyasahayak is regularised after a probation period of five years.

According to the teachers, their 21 years of service period are counted only as 16 years due to the 5-year-probation. They said that this affects their seniority, promotion, salary and other retirement benefits. The government’s decision has affected over 1 lakh teachers.

“We have also announced a mass leave of teachers on Friday and 10,000 teachers from across 33 districts will gherao the Assembly and hand over memorandum, demanding from the Chief Minister to include the five-year probation period into service records. We have asked everyone to reach Chanakya Bhavan (the Association’s headquarters) in the morning,” said the Association’s president Digvijaysinh Jadeja.

Over 2 lakh teachers, who are members of this Association, are believed to be an important vote bank of the BJP-ruled state government.