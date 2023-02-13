scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Pricewaterhouse Coopers and FinIQ record highest offers at IIM placement

Both combined rolled out 13 offers during the process that concluded on February 5. Other recruiters included Microsoft, Paytm, Zomato, Ola, Praxis Global, American Express, Westbridge, and EXL Analytics, among others.

The final placement process 2023-24 for the PGP programme of IIM Ahmedabad will begin on February 14.
Pricewaterhouse Coopers and FinIQ record highest offers at IIM placement
The recently conducted lateral placement process at Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) recorded highest offers from Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) and FinIQ.

Both combined rolled out 13 offers during the process that concluded on February 5. Other recruiters included Microsoft, Paytm, Zomato, Ola, Praxis Global, American Express, Westbridge, and EXL Analytics, among others.

The final placement process 2023-24 for the PGP programme of IIM Ahmedabad will begin on February 14.

As per the cluster-cohort-based placement process followed by the institute companies offering similar profiles are grouped into cohorts, and several cohorts are invited to the campus in a particular cluster.

“As the pandemic has subsided, the institute is going forward with the hybrid mode of placements. Companies can visit the campus or conduct the process online, basis their convenience,” the institute stated in a release.

Followed by cluster 1 on February 14, second will be conducted on February 17 and third on February 20. The institute will follow a rolling process post Cluster 3, if necessary.

The Final Placement Process for the PGP in Food and Agri-Business Management (PGP-FABM) programme is scheduled on February 17. The institute will follow a rolling process post that, if necessary.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 19:18 IST
