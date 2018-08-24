Previous govts did not show courage in fixing MSP: PM Modi

PM Modi in Valsad, Gujarat. (Express photo by Bhupinder Rana) PM Modi in Valsad, Gujarat. (Express photo by Bhupinder Rana)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at the previous governments, accusing them of “dithering from fixing higher minimum support price (MSP) of crops”, and claimed that it was left for his government to take the decision in the interest of farmers.

“We have been hearing for the last 30 years about giving the MSP one-and-half times higher than the production cost. Numerous reports were prepared, files were compiled, suggestions were received, proposals were prepared, permissions were granted. But no past government showed the courage to take the decision. This (NDA) government showed the path. I decided to give the MSP 1.5 times higher than the production cost, and farmers in the entire country are benefiting now,” the Prime Minister said at a public meeting in Junagadh where he inaugurated a 700-bed GMERS General Hospital.

Last month, the Central government had effected a hike in procurement prices of 14 major Kharif crops . The government had fixed the MSP by adopting A2+FL formula to arrive at weighted average cost of production and then added 50 per cent of that as profit to farmers. The A2 cost covers all the paid out expenses like purchase of seeds, fertiliser, hired labour, fuel, irrigation etc. The FL cost covers imputed value of unpaid family labour by farmers. The Opposition had, however, criticised the government for not fixing the MSP at more ambitious C2 costs as suggested by agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan. C2 cost is the sum of paid out costs, imputed value of family labour, interest on the value of owned capital assets, rent paid for leased-in land and the rental value of owned land.

The PM’s remarks on the MSP comes at a time when the BJP government in Gujarat is under pressure from the Opposition Congress over alleged malpractices in groundnut procurement.

Modi said that his government was also striving to augment irrigation facilities for farmers. “We want to do extensive work in irrigation sector. I have identified 99 projects which are pending for 30 to 40 years. We have decided to supply water to farms and work is in full swing to complete these projects at the cost of Rs 1 lakh crore,” he said.

Modi said that thanks to his government’s focus on honey production, exports of honey from India has doubled in a year.

“We are working with the target of doubling the income of farmers by 2022. Big economists of our country are not willing to listen to me and have been repeatedly declaring that this is impossible to do. But farmers of this country have the ability to grow gold by kicking a stone. They have the ability to harvest good crop even on pebble-strewn land,” Modi said.

Modi also credited the BJP government in the state for development of dairy sector in Gujarat. “Previous governments made such policies as would deter development of dairy sector in Kutch and Saurastra. But thanks to efforts of the state government over the last 10 years, now there is a dairy in each of the districts in Saurasthra and Kutch,” he said.

Modi also inaugurated the new building of a fisheries college, affiliated to Junagadh Agricultural University (JAU), at Veraval, and a women’s hostel attached to it.

The Prime Minister also dedicated to public a bridge in Junagadh, the renovated town hall of Junagadh and agro-processing polytechnic of JAU. In all, the Prime Minister inaugurated five projects and laid the foundation stones of four others. These nine projects are collectively worth Rs 500 crore, Modi said.

