Presidential polls: Sole NCP MLA in Gujarat votes for NDA candidate Murmu

As voting for the Presidential election is underway across the country, the sole MLA of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the Gujarat Assembly, Kandhal Jadeja, has voted for Droupadi Murmu, the candidate put up by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). NCP is an ally of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) in Gujarat.

Speaking to media persons after casting his vote, Jadeja said he voted for the BJP candidate. Following this, Gujarat NCP president Jayant Patel ‘Bosky’ has sought an explanation from Jadeja.

Patel told the The Indian Express: “I have come to know about it (Jadeja’s statement to media). We did not issue any party whip to him. But we did instruct him orally to vote for the candidate supported by the Congress. We have sought an explanation from him and action will be taken against him after that. We are with the Congress and I will not tolerate such indiscipline in our Gujarat unit.”

Murmu has a clear edge over the Opposition’s nominee Yashwant Sinha as over 60 per cent of the votes are expected to be polled in her favour. She has the support of the BJD, YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK, TDP, JD(S), Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena and the JMM. If elected, Murmu will become the first person from a tribal community and the second woman to hold the country’s top constitutional post.

Polling for the Presidential election is underway at the Parliament House and at state legislative assemblies. The counting of votes will take place on July 21, while the next President of India will take the oath on July 25.