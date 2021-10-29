President Kovind arrives on three-day visit, meets Gujarat HC judges

President Ram Nath Kovind Thursday met the judges of the Gujarat High Court at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar on the first day of his three-day visit to the state. Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Aravind Kumar led the delegation of the judges.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupe-ndra Patel and Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju were also present at the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Rijiju attended a legal awareness programme on free legal aid under Article 39A and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as part of the celebration of ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ at LJ University in Sarkhej in Ahmedabad.



Following the Raj Bhavan event, the minister met members and office bearers of the Ahmedabad zone Income Tax Appellate Tribunal members.