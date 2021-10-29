Gujarat: President hands over 1,088 EWS houses in Bhavnagar

President Ramnath Kovind visited Chitrakutdham in Talgajarda village of Bhavnagar district and symbolically handed over 1,088 affordable houses constructed by Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the economically weaker section (EWS) in Bhavnagar city to beneficiaries, on the second-day of his Gujarat tour on Friday.

The President unveiled a plaque on the premises of the EWS-I housing scheme of BMC in Subhashnagar area of Bhavnagar and formally inaugurated the housing scheme. The President also handed keys of the flats to a few beneficiaries.

First Lady Kavita Kovid, Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani, Bhavnagar mayor Kirtibala Danidhariya and Member of Parliament from Bhavnagar, Bharti Shiyal were also present.

Former CM Vijay Rupani had laid the foundation stone of this housing project in June 2017. These one-bedroom-hall-kitchen (1BHK) dwelling units (DUs) have been constructed by the BMC at the cost of Rs 62.97 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

A release from the BMC said that each of these DUs, having carpet area in the range of 28 square metres (sqm) to 32 sqm, cost Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh each. But the beneficiaries have been provided these homes at Rs 3 lakh only.

The complex in Ruwa area of Subhashnagar has 17 towers with parking. The township has 48 shops, children play area and landscaped garden. Each flat has also been provided piped natural gas connection, the BMC release said.

The DUs are part of the BMC project to construct 2,548 affordable houses for EWS-I category under the PMAY. The Rs143-crore project was launched in 2017 and by July this year, BMC has so far handed over 1892 DUs to beneficiaries, the BMC release said.

The president landed in Ahmedabad on Thursday and had started his three-day tour to Gujarat by meeting judges of the Gujarat High Court at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar.

On the second day of his tour on Friday, Kovind flew to Bhavnagar from Ahmedabad. After landing at Bhavnagar airport, the President boarded a helicopter and flew to Talgajarda village in Mahuva taluka of Bhavnagar district and visited Chitrakutdham, the ashram of spiritual leader Moraridas Hariyani alias Morari Bapu.

The President spent more than two hours in Chitrakutdham before flying back to Bhavnagar city to inaugurate the BMC housing scheme. Kovind will fly back to Delhi Saturday morning.