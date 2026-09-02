President Droupadi Murmu to visit Vadodara and Padra on September 23

Vadodara is preparing for a high-profile presidential visit on September 23, when President Droupadi Murmu will attend Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda’s convocation and later travel to Padra for a Brahma Kumaris programme.

President Murmu is scheduled to attend the university’s convocation and confer degrees on students. The district administration on Tuesday began strengthening security and other arrangements at the university campus and surrounding areas ahead of the visit. Officials from various departments are coordinating arrangements relating to security, protocol and traffic management to ensure the President’s programme is conducted smoothly and according to schedule.

Later in the afternoon, the President is scheduled to attend a Brahma Kumaris programme on Tajpura Road in Padra. As part of the preparations, Vadodara district Collector Dr Anil Dhameliya and Padra Sub-Divisional Magistrate Aishwarya Dubey inspected the programme venue on Tuesday.