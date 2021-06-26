Preparing for Covid third wave: Ahmedabad to identify high-risk kids, elderly

The state on Saturday administered 3.77 lakh vaccine doses across the state, including 2.19 lakh first doses to the 18-44 years’ group. (File Photo)

Gujarat on Saturday reported 122 new Covid-19 cases, while three others succumbed to the infection. Meanwhile, a press release from the state government notified that Ahmedabad district, in preparation of a possible third wave of Covid-19, is focussing on its surveillance activities to identify high-risk children and elderly.

As per Ahmedabad collector Sandip Sagale’s statement in a press brief, based on past experiences from the pandemic, “special arrangements” have been made to screen elderly and children.

As per a district health official, with government health screening programmes for children taking a hit since pandemic broke out in Gujarat since March 2020, Ahmedabad rural had commenced the surveillance activity on June 7, planned to be conducted in two phases – one, comprising preliminary health screening of children, and second phase would include screening by Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram doctors of those categorised as high-risk in the first round.

The state on Saturday administered 3.77 lakh vaccine doses across the state, including 2.19 lakh first doses to the 18-44 years’ group.

On June 24, Ahmedabad district’s social welfare office had taken an initiative to targetedly make available vaccine doses to transgender persons.

As many as 16 transgender persons had received their doses on the day at the Lalakaka community hall, with a special camp organised by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, in collaboration with NGOs working with the community.