Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Prepare action plan, set up monitoring cell: Gujarat HC on stray cattle menace

The direction from the division bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice AJ Shastri came while hearing a contempt petition pertaining to wilful disobedience of the HC orders regarding the handling of stray cattle and improving conditions of roads.

The state has been asked to table the proposed plan of action before the court by September 15, the next date of hearing. (Representational/File)

The Gujarat High Court Monday directed Director General (DG) and Inspector General (IG) of police to convene a meeting of all Superintendents of Police to propose a plan of action to “prevent any untoward incident happening on account of cattle menace.”

The court also urged the state government to come up with short-term and long-term action plans such as considering setting up of a separate cell under the home department to monitor the issue of stray cattle.

“Repetitive orders, writs, directions and judgements passed by this court was itself sufficient for the state to have come up with a plan of action both for short term and long term…” the bench said.

“Though the state has responded to the circumstances that have unfolded due to cattle menace by taking steps, the problem being perennial in nature, it is high time that state came up with an action plan both for short term and long term for being implemented by a single agency and stern steps being taken against such as those persons violating the orders passed by this court and guidelines issued by the state…” the bench added.

The state has been asked to table the proposed plan of action before the court by September 15, the next date of hearing.

The court also tasked the home department to examine whether a separate monitoring cell has been created by the state for compiling statistics, collating the information, acting as a bridge between departments of the state and remedial measures to be taken being suggested, if necessary by establishing a war room.

In this regard too, the court sought the state’s submission by the next date of hearing.

Meanwhile, in an affidavit filed by the police commissioner of Ahmedabad city police Sanjay Srivastava dated September 5, it was submitted that the city police has formed a team of one sub-inspector and nine police officials for each of the seven zones of AMC “for keeping a check and providing assistance to officials of Cattle Nuisance Control Department,” of AMC.

It was also submitted that 120 FIRs have been registered by the city police for sale of cattle fodder in a week, that is from August 26 till September 2 and eight FIRs have been registered in droves against cattle owners between August 21 and September 2.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 03:40:58 am
