Preparations underway for PM Modi’s June 18 visit

On his second visit to home state Gujarat in June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Vadodara city on June 18 to address a Mahila and Janshakti Sammelan at Leprosy Ground. Preparations for the event are in the final stages.

An official release stated that arrangements include special domes raised with German technology at the venue. Lakhs of people, especially women from five districts of Central Gujarat, are expected to attend the event.

The release added works related to carpeting of roads, parking facilities, lighting and ancillary facilities are also nearing completion. Medical teams, including 108 ambulance service, will be deployed at the venue.Considering the heat conditions, facilities of buttermilk (in collaboration with Baroda Dairy), drinking water and ORS sachets will also be kept for the public.

The district administration is also preparing to install mobile toilets for public convenience near the venue of the PM’s programme.