Pregnant women denied medical care: HC forms panel led by retired judge

A division bench of the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday constituted a committee to be headed by retired Justice Harsha Devani to look into incidents where pregnant women were allegedly refused medical aid by hospitals.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation seeking its directions for penal and disciplinary action against hospital authorities for denying medical aid to pregnant women, with the PIL citing two such incidents in the recent past.

One such incident happened in January 2022 at the Mirani Maternity and Nursing Home where a pregnant woman was denied treatment as she could not pay the amount sought by the hospital. The woman later ended up delivering the child on the staircase outside the hospital entrance.

In another incident on February 10, 2022, a woman in labour reached the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC)-run LG Hospital around 2.30 am and ended up delivering outside the hospital as she was allegedly denied care. The child died.

The bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice AJ Shastri constituted a committee of three members, including former Gujarat HC judge retired Justice Harsha Devani, IAS officer Ramya Mohan, managing director of Gujarat National Health Mission, and IPS officer Dr Lavina Sinha, who is a qualified doctor with an MD.

The committee is expected to file a detailed report and opinion on the incidents. The court also appointed senior advocate Asim Pandya as an amicus curiae in the case.

During a brief hearing on Tuesday, CJ Kumar remarked, “We will appoint an independent body… we are seeing too many such incidents where unless the amount is paid, they will not admit the patient…This is rampant. We want an independent authority to examine this issue…”