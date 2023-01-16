scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

Pregnant woman tests positive for H3N2 influenza in Vadodara

The woman had reported symptoms of flu at a private clinic where she was under care for her 22-week pregnancy when she tested positive for H3N2 influenza.

H1N1 Virus(Representational)
Vadodara’s SSG hospital has reported a case of H3N2 variant of influenza in a 25-year-old pregnant woman, who was admitted to the hospital about a week ago.

According to Dr Osman Belim, Senior Medical Officer, SSG, the woman had reported symptoms of flu at a private clinic where she was under care for her 22-week pregnancy when she tested positive for H3N2 influenza.

Dr Belim said, “The woman had shown symptoms of influenza and so when she tested negative for Covid-19, they conducted the Swine Flu test. She came back as positive for H3N2, which is also a strain that has been sporadically seen in India… We have seen a confirmed case of this strain after many years now.”

Dr Belim added that the woman was referred to SSG after testing positive as the hospital has ready isolation wards.
“We could have home quarantined her too, as per the protocol but because she has a 22-week pregnancy, she is a high risk patient. We will discharge her at the completion of her seven days in isolation, in about a day or two.”

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 21:33 IST
Delhi HC asks Pathaan makers to prepare audio description, subtitles for OTT to aid visually, hearing impaired persons

