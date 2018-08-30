Prees meets to sit-ins, Congress plans to go all out on Rafale

Anil Ambani (Express Photo: Janak Rathod) Anil Ambani (Express Photo: Janak Rathod)

Despite Anil Ambani’s Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd filing defamation suit against several Congress leaders over the latter alleging scam in the Rafale fighter aircraft purchase, the party will be raising the issue in a big way across the nation, including Gujarat.

As a part of its nationwide campaign on the Rafale issue, the Congress has lined up a series of press meets at major cities in the state, beginning Wednesday.

Congress secretary and party’s Gujarat in-charge Rajiv Satav will address mediapersons in Mehsana on Thursday. It will be followed by Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera addressing the media in Bhuj on September 1.

Former Union Minister Jaipal Reddy will brief the media about the Rafale deal in Ahmedabad on September 4 and in Surat on September 5, while former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chauhan will hold a press meet in Rajkot on September 4.

Party spokesperson Manish Doshi said that the string of press meets would be followed by a sit-in agitation at all the 33 district headquarters in the state with a big protest march planned to be held in Gandhinagar.

“This is the biggest scam in the country’s recent history. The defamation suit (by Anil Ambani’s firm) is nothing but an attack on the freedom of expression of the people. We are not afraid of it. We are ready to go to jail on the issue,” Doshi added.

