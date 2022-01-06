Pre-Vibrant Gujarat summit: Over 2,900 MoUs signed at education conference

Over 2,900 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed at the “International Conference of Academic Institutions” themed on National Education policy 2020 organised on Wednesday, ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Education Summit 2022, at the Science City in Ahmedabad.

Inaugurating the two-day conference, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the National Education Policy 2020 that has been formulated under the “visionary guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi” is going to play a very important role in building a new India.

“This policy will strengthen the Prime Minister’s resolve for a self-reliant India… the country is gearing up for a radical change in economic, social, intellectual and educational spheres,” the CM said.

The chief minister added that the smooth implementation of the NEP has created a “conducive environment in the country for quality education”.

The new policy also takes into account the fact that the youth of the country can be equipped to face the present and future challenges, the Chief Minister said adding that Gujarat is committed to implement it soon.

In his address, state Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said that Gujarat has been a leader in the effective implementation of NEP 2020 in the country.

“Science City, the venue of ICAI, is a brainchild of the visionary PM. The robotic gallery, aquatic gallery, and other attractions at Science City have drawn people from India and overseas,” he added.

Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Norway and France were country partners in the conference attended by delegates including Keith Kan, senior trade commissioner at the Counsulate General of Canada in Mumbai.

Kan said that India is one of Canada’s fastest growing trade partners and number of Indian companies in Canada and vice versa has increased as a result of strong people-to-people ties.

Maan Singh Sidhu, counsellor science, technology and higher education, Royal Norwegian Embassy in New Delhi, said, “We are fully committed to co-operation with India in the area of higher education and research.”

Other international delegates included Andreas Schleicher, director for education and skills and special advisor on education policy to the secretary general at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Kamila Ludwikowsa of Wroclaw University of Science and Technology, Poland, and Dr Fabian Chareix, Attache for Scientific and Academic Co-operation, French Embassy in India.