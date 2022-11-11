Pre-bid meet held for revamp of Ahmedabad, New Delhi rly stations

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) Thursday successfully concluded the first pre-bid conference for the re-development of New Delhi and Ahmedabad Railway stations and construction of associated infrastructure.

The conference was attended by all prospective bidders, vendors as well as officials of RLDA.

The pre-bid meetings were attended by a number of prominent construction houses such as L&T construction, NCC Limited, Tata Projects Limited, Shapoorji & Pallonji Constructions, Adani Reality and GMR Group.

These stations will be redeveloped using an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) model. Another round of pre-bid conferences is planned on December 7 for New Delhi and on December 8 for Ahmedabad stations. The bidding process shall be a single-stage two packet one. The last date for submission of bids will be January 24, 2023 for both the railway stations.

“The upgradation of these key stations aims to provide iconic identities to Delhi, the national capital and Ahmedabad, the business hub of Gujarat and create a worthy representative of New India. The redevelopment of these stations is amongst the government’s flagship projects that will boost tourism prospects and usher in a socio-economic transformation of the region,” said Ved Parkash Dudeja, vice-chairman, RLDA.

“One of the main objectives of these upgradations is to provide commuters with a world-class travel experience. With the pre-bid meetings, we are one step closer to the redevelopment of these iconic stations,” he added.

The redeveloped stations will have a spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities at one place along with spaces for retail, cafeterias, recreational facilities. Facilities like food court, waiting lounge, playing area for children and place for local products, will be available. To make the stations navigable, proper illumination, way finding or signages, acoustics, lifts, escalators, travellators shall be provided.