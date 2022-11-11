scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Pre-bid meet held for revamp of Ahmedabad, New Delhi rly stations

The pre-bid meetings were attended by a number of prominent construction houses such as L&T construction, NCC Limited, Tata Projects Limited, Shapoorji & Pallonji Constructions, Adani Reality and GMR Group.

The conference was attended by all prospective bidders, vendors as well as officials of RLDA. (Representational/File)

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) Thursday successfully concluded the first pre-bid conference for the re-development of New Delhi and Ahmedabad Railway stations and construction of associated infrastructure.

The conference was attended by all prospective bidders, vendors as well as officials of RLDA.

The pre-bid meetings were attended by a number of prominent construction houses such as L&T construction, NCC Limited, Tata Projects Limited, Shapoorji & Pallonji Constructions, Adani Reality and GMR Group.

These stations will be redeveloped using an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) model. Another round of pre-bid conferences is planned on December 7 for New Delhi and on December 8 for Ahmedabad stations. The bidding process shall be a single-stage two packet one. The last date for submission of bids will be January 24, 2023 for both the railway stations.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 10, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extradition Treaty’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- November 10, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extradition Treaty’ or ...
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...Premium
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...Premium
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll frontPremium
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll front

“The upgradation of these key stations aims to provide iconic identities to Delhi, the national capital and Ahmedabad, the business hub of Gujarat and create a worthy representative of New India. The redevelopment of these stations is amongst the government’s flagship projects that will boost tourism prospects and usher in a socio-economic transformation of the region,” said Ved Parkash Dudeja, vice-chairman, RLDA.

“One of the main objectives of these upgradations is to provide commuters with a world-class travel experience. With the pre-bid meetings, we are one step closer to the redevelopment of these iconic stations,” he added.

More from Ahmedabad

The redeveloped stations will have a spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities at one place along with spaces for retail, cafeterias, recreational facilities. Facilities like food court, waiting lounge, playing area for children and place for local products, will be available. To make the stations navigable, proper illumination, way finding or signages, acoustics, lifts, escalators, travellators shall be provided.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-11-2022 at 12:11:02 am
Next Story

Cristiano Ronaldo to lead talented Portugal squad in Qatar World Cup

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 10: Latest News
Advertisement