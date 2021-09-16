Pre-bid meet held for redevelopment of Surat, Udhna railway stations

A Pre-Bid Meet regarding the re-development of Udaipur, Surat and Udhna Railway Stations was conducted by the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (ISRDC) on September 15.

According to officials of ISRDC, a total of 14 interested leading developers, funds and consultants such as Adani, Kalpataru Group, Cube Constructions, JKB Infrastructure, GMR, MBL Infrastructures, Monte Carlo, G R Infra, Thoth Infrastructure, PSP Projects, Virtuous Retail South Asia Pvt. Ltd, Sikka Associates, Egis India, and Adroit Financial participated in the Pre Bid Meeting.

The ISRDC has been mandated to redevelop the three railway stations with the objective to” transform the railway stations into ‘Railopolis’ to provide state-of-the-art amenities at par with those of an international airport for a superior travel experience.”

“We are enthused by the overwhelming response in this recently concluded Pre-Bid Meeting… The stations will be redeveloped in line with global standards to transform them at par with international airports and provide world-class amenities to travellers. The station redevelopment will confer several benefits in terms of improved connectivity, multi-modal transport integration, and boosting retail and real estate. It will also lead to the generation of employment opportunities, thereby ushering a socio-economic transformation of the respective regions,” *said SK Lohia, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer, IRSDC.

According to officials of ISRDC, the redevelopment of the Surat Multi Modal Transport Hub (MMTH) Railway Station will be carried out by a special purpose vehicle, Surat Integrated Transportation Development Corporation Limited (SITCO), incorporated under the Companies Act, 2013 as a joint venture amongst IRSDC, Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) and Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), with the approval of Ministry of Railways and Government of Gujarat.

The total area for development is 3,31,491 sq. m. for the Surat MMTH Railway Station and 7,38,088 sq. m. for Udhna Railway Station. The built-up area (BUA) for station estate development is approximately 4,65,000 sq. m., and 37,175 sq. m. for the Surat MMTH Railway Station and Udhna Railway Station, respectively. The indicative cost of the Surat and Udhna railway

station redevelopment is INR 1285 crore over a four-year timeframe, said the officials.