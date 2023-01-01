Senior Gujarat BJP leaders attend prayer meet in memory of PM Modi’s mother Hiraba

A prayer meet has been organised at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Gujarat’s Vadnagar Sunday in memory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraba Modi. The meet is expected to go on till noon. Apart from family members, including PM Modi’s brothers Amrut, Prahlad, Pankaj and Somabhai Modi, several state BJP leaders also marked their presence.

Former Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, former home minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja, former roads and buildings minister Purnesh Modi, BJP MP Kiritbhai Solanki, Thakkarbapanagar MLA Kanchanben Radadiya, former minister of state Mayaben Kodnani and Nirmala Wadhwani, former Assembly speaker Nimaben Acharya, Assembly speaker Shankar Chaudhary and Sanjay Joshi were also present at the venue.

Hiraba Modi, 100, passed away at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad Friday. Her last rites were performed at a crematorium in Gandhinagar’s Sector 30.

A bulletin from the hospital, where she was admitted on Wednesday after her health deteriorated, had announced the news of her demise. She breathed her last at around 3.30 am.

On her passing away, PM Modi said, “A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.” He added, “When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing which I always remember: work with intelligence, live life with purity”.