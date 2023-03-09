Prayer hall of 200-year-old Surat church demolished to carry out Metro works

A prayer hall of a 200-year-old church under the Church of North India (CNI) located at Chowk Bazaar in Surat was Thursday demolished as a part of the ongoing Metro rail project. The prayer hall was built by the Church authorities around ten years ago to cater to the large number of devotees who come to the church for prayers.

According to officials, the construction of the Metro rail project in Surat city is being carried out on two corridors — corridor 1 from Sarthana to Dream city at Sarsana (21.61 km) and corridor 2 from Bhesan to Saroli (18.74 km). The total length of both the routes is 40.35 km. The cost of the project, an estimated Rs 12,000 crore, will be equally shared by the Gujarat government and the Centre.

Over 676 families are expected to be affected by the project and the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) has sanctioned a rehabilitation package of Rs 375 crore.

Presently, the work on corridor 1 has reached Chowk Bazaar area, where the demolition was carried out Thursday. Some shops, along with the prayer hall built near the CNI church and some parts of a petrol pump were demolished. The prayer hall is around 80-feet long and 30-feet wide. Many people gathered at the spot to witness the demolition of the prayer hall.

Some Christian leaders who were present on the spot told The Indian Express that the CNI Anglican Church was built in 1824 by the Britishers, who came down to Surat and set up the East India company office. The church was built on the banks of Tapi river. Britishers used to pray here and had, for the first time, appointed an Indian — Albert Thomas — as the secretary of the church. The descendants of Thomas still reside near the church.

Surat Metro Rail Director Prashant Kulkarni said, “We have not demolished the church but the prayer hall which was built around ten years ago. Before carrying out the demolition drive, our teams had held consultations with the authorities of the church and as per the rule, compensation amounts were given too. Only after taking consent from the Christian leaders, the demolition activities were carried out.”