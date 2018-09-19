Pranab Mukherjee at IIM-A: Construct of Indian nationalism is ‘Constitutional patriotism’

Pranab Mukherjee at IIM-A on Tuesday. (Express photo) Pranab Mukherjee at IIM-A on Tuesday. (Express photo)

As a part of series of lectures, former president Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday visited Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A) as a guest faculty for “Public Policy for Inclusive Development of India” course, offered to students by Professors Anil Gupta and Vijaya Sherry Chand under the aegis of the JSW School of Public Policy.

Speaking on “Constitutional provisions for socio-economic inclusivity: theory and parliamentary practice”, Mukherjee said, “I see it (Constitution of India) as a magna-carta of socio-economic development of the nation. I take this opportunity today to appeal to the billion plus population of our nation, the participants of our constitutional democracy to work together in harmony for effective implementation of Directive Principles for achievement of socio-economic justice in India. This balance and harmony has to be maintained to overcome the challenges before us as a nation.”

He said that the Constitution represents the hopes and aspirations of the billion plus Indians. “From our Constitution flows our nationalism. The construct of Indian nationalism is ‘Constitutional Patriotism’, which consists of an appreciation of our inherited and shared diversity; a readiness to enact one’s citizenship at different levels; the ability to self-correct and learn from others.

