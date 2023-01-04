Pramukh Swami Maharaj stopped communal violence after Akshardham attack, says Rupani

Recalling the terrorist attack at Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Wednesday stated that call for peace by Pramukh Swami Maharaj rescued society from communal violence.

Rupani was speaking during ‘Gujarat Day: Celebrating Glorious Gujarat’ organised at Pramukh Swami Maharaj Centenary celebrations.

“When terrorists entered Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar, it was an attack on Hinduism. But Pramukh Swami Maharaj appealed to the public for peace, rescuing society from the communal violence that the terrorists had clearly intended. Today, Gujarat is a role model of progress. People say Gujarat is powerful, progressive and growing — and Pramukh Swami Maharaj was one of the significant contributors. He united the people of Gujarat and gave them direction,” the former Chief Minister said.

Former deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat Nitin Patel, who also attended the event, said, “Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Narendra Modi have raised the profile and glory of Gujarat worldwide. But in the religious sphere, it is Pramukh Swami Maharaj who has gained the respect and adoration of millions of leaders and ordinary people and subsequently made Gujarat a place to be proud of.”

Echoing Patel’s views, former Cabinet Minister of Gujarat Bhupendrasinh Chudasama added, “Pramukh Swami Maharaj has increased the glory of Gujarat and Gujarati society. When I sought blessings from Pramukh Swami Maharaj to overcome the difficulties faced for the Narmada Dam Project, he requested all BAPS temples worldwide to chant God’s name every morning and evening. Due to his blessings, prayers and efforts, the Narmada Dam today serves millions of people”.

Other speakers who addressed during the Gujarat Day celebrations were head of the Dada Bhagwan Foundation Deepakbhai Desai, Gujarati humourist Shahabuddin Rathod, Gujarati folk singer Bhikhudan Gadhvi, Gujarati motivational speaker and author Shailesh Sagpariya.