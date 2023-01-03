scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Immortality is obtained through sacrifice: Surya

Addressing the audience at the “Youth Day: Celebrating the Power of Youth”, organised as part of centenary celebrations of Pramukh Swami Maharaj in Ahmedabad, Surya said, “As young Indians we have come here to draw inspiration from his divine life and resolve to walk the path he has shown us.

Hailing the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, Surya said, “Due to invasions and colonisation, for more than a thousand years, we lost the ability to dream big and execute things in a grand way. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Immortality is obtained through sacrifice: Surya
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Immortality is obtained through sacrifice, an embodiment of which was Pramukh Swami Maharaj, said Lok Sabha member and Bharatiya Jana Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday.

Addressing the audience at the “Youth Day: Celebrating the Power of Youth”, organised as part of centenary celebrations of Pramukh Swami Maharaj in Ahmedabad, Surya said, “As young Indians we have come here to draw inspiration from his divine life and resolve to walk the path he has shown us. The Upanishads tell us that immortality is obtained not through meaningless action, people’s acclaim or amassed wealth, but only through sacrifice. The embodiment of such sacrifice was Pramukh Swami Maharaj.”

Hailing the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, Surya said, “Due to invasions and colonisation, for more than a thousand years, we lost the ability to dream big and execute things in a grand way. But when I visited the Akshardham in New Delhi, I realised that BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha is rekindling this very innate Indian spirit of thinking grand… organising and executing it to perfection.”

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “I would like to bow to the soil of Gujarat… there must surely be something special about it as it has produced two of the greatest personalities of the century – Pramukh Swami Maharaj and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 3, 2023: Why you should read ‘Women Safety in India’ or...
UPSC Key- January 3, 2023: Why you should read ‘Women Safety in India’ or...
Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad thrown open to public till January 15
Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad thrown open to public till January 15
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
More from Ahmedabad

Speaking at the event, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan added, “It is easy to preach but difficult to practice. Pramukh Swami Maharaj did not just preach but he practised.”
Other speakers at the event included Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, Gujarat Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary, Torrent Power Managing Director Jinalbhai Mehta and Gujarat High Court advocate Devang Nanavati.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-01-2023 at 23:53 IST
Next Story

Merchant Navy officer jumps into Bhakra Canal to save his pet, feared drowned

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close