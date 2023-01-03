Immortality is obtained through sacrifice: Surya

Immortality is obtained through sacrifice, an embodiment of which was Pramukh Swami Maharaj, said Lok Sabha member and Bharatiya Jana Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday.

Addressing the audience at the “Youth Day: Celebrating the Power of Youth”, organised as part of centenary celebrations of Pramukh Swami Maharaj in Ahmedabad, Surya said, “As young Indians we have come here to draw inspiration from his divine life and resolve to walk the path he has shown us. The Upanishads tell us that immortality is obtained not through meaningless action, people’s acclaim or amassed wealth, but only through sacrifice. The embodiment of such sacrifice was Pramukh Swami Maharaj.”

Hailing the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, Surya said, “Due to invasions and colonisation, for more than a thousand years, we lost the ability to dream big and execute things in a grand way. But when I visited the Akshardham in New Delhi, I realised that BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha is rekindling this very innate Indian spirit of thinking grand… organising and executing it to perfection.”

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “I would like to bow to the soil of Gujarat… there must surely be something special about it as it has produced two of the greatest personalities of the century – Pramukh Swami Maharaj and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Speaking at the event, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan added, “It is easy to preach but difficult to practice. Pramukh Swami Maharaj did not just preach but he practised.”

Other speakers at the event included Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, Gujarat Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary, Torrent Power Managing Director Jinalbhai Mehta and Gujarat High Court advocate Devang Nanavati.