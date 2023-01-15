scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Pramukh Swami Maharaj centenary celebration concludes

Abu Dhabi Mandir project head Brahmaviharidas Swami spoke about Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s construction of temples and their global footprint. 

Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s centennial celebrations were officially concluded with a mass maha aarti, a colourful dance by youths and fireworks.

The month-long Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s centenary celebrations held in Ahmedabad concluded Sunday as selected devotees shared their personal experiences about the leader and how they would never be able to forget him.

Testimonials of visitors to Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar were shown during the concluding event.

“Whoever visited this festival, supported it or even appreciated it from afar, may God bless them. And the service and sacrifice of the volunteers and swamis cannot be forgotten. They have endured so many hardships. Without the volunteers, this would not have been possible. In such difficult circumstances, they keep courage, and without looking at day or night, and served humbly,” said Mahant Swami Maharaj.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-01-2023 at 23:43 IST
