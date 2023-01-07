Pramukh Swami left a mark in Canada: Trudeau

Pramukh Swami Maharaj has left a mark in Canada, said Canandian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, through a video message sent for the birth centenary celebration of the spiritual leader in Ahmedabad.

Trudeau was among the dignitaries who sent a message in honour of the spiritual leader, during the ‘BAPS North America Day’ event organised by the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan (BAPS) Sanstha as part of the centenary celebrations on Saturday.

“Throughout his life, Pramukh Swami Maharaj left a mark in Canada. Around the world, he spread his lifelong message, ‘In the joy of others lies our own’. Many of you have given life to the values he promoted, whether it is participating in BAPS charities, volunteering in your mandir, or strengthening the communities you live in, Canadians have appreciated the ways that you are stepping up. Our country is stronger because of it, and I am inspired by everything you have built,” Trudeau said in his message.

During the event, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Chief Coordinator of G-20, urged the NRI participants to attend the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention being organized in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, from January 8 to 10.

“I invite our many friends from the United States, Canada and different parts of the world to attend the Pravasi Bharati Diwas which is an opportunity to engage with the 25-million-strong Indian diaspora and honour their contributions to their country of origin and their country of citizenship… The Indian community in America has always lived up to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.”

Besides Trudeau, the other dignitaries who sent video messages for the event include US Congressmen Marc Veasey of Texas and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, as well as Cameron Mackay, The High Commissioner of Canada in India.

In his message Mackay said, “Pramukh Swami Maharaj made his first trip to Canada in 1974 and subsequently visited 13 times over 35 years… The BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Toronto is appreciated by many Canadians and it symbolises the rich heritage and cultural diversity of India and Canada…”

The event also saw Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism for the Province of Ontario in Canada, Michael Ford, praising Pramukh Swami’s work for “peace and harmony”.

Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel, who was at the event, said, “We face a challenge to instill moral and spiritual values in our future generations. I bow to Pramukh Swami Maharaj who spread the message of Indian cultural heritage across the world.”

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who was also present at the event, said, “The event reminds us that culture, heritage, values and ideals are as much an important part of becoming a productive, contributing Indian and citizen of the world. These messages, ideals and values ring true as India assumes the presidency of the G-20 and works with other countries in shaping a better future for all of us.”