Prajapati case trial may also be shifted to Mumbai

The Supreme Court,while ordering the transfer the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case out of Gujarat to Mumbai on Thursday,gave a strong indication that the Tulsiram Prajapati encounter case could also be shifted to the neighbouring state.

The CBI has already stated that the Prajapati encounter case was closely linked with the killings of Sohrabuddin and his wife Kauserbi.

In its judgment in the Sohrabuddin case today,the apex court left it open to the probe agency to move appropriate application for the transfer of Prajapati case outside Gujarat.

It is the case of the CBI that the Sohrabuddin and Tulsiram Prajapati cases are closely connected and in order to avoid any miscarriage of justice,both these cases can only be tried before the same court. It will,therefore,be open to the CBI to make an application for transfer of the Tulsiram Prajapati case also to the same court where the Sohrabuddin case is transferred. In case such an application is filed,the court will pass appropriate orders in accordance with law,after hearing all concerned, the SC said.

With the SC judgment,the accused in the Sohrabuddin encounter case could be shifted to a jail in Mumbai from the Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad,where they are currently lodged.

The SC judgment could impact the bail petition of suspended IPS officer Abhay Chudasama,which a Gujarat High Court bench had kept for order on Friday.

CBI fails to file chargesheet in special court

AHMEDABAD: The CBI on Thursday could not transfer its chargesheet filed in the Tulsiram Prajapati encounter case to the Special CBI court in Ahmedabad from Danta court in Banaskantha district,as ordered by the Gujarat High Court. It is highly unlikely that the agency will be able to do so on Friday as well,CBI sources said. Amit Shah has been named by the as the kingpin in the case.

