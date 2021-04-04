Pradeepsinh Jadeja tests positive for Covid; 2,815 new cases in state, 13 fatalities

Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja tested Covid-19 positive on Saturday and has been advised hospitalisation(File)

Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja tested Covid-19 positive on Saturday and has been advised hospitalisation. With 13 deaths, the total Covid-19 fatality during the day went up to 4,552 in the state, and the number of people on ventilators continued to rise at 161, as per the state bulletin. As many as 2,815 new cases were reported across the state, taking the tally to 3,14,817.

Tapi saw a death after the last one in January, even as the spread of the infection remains low in the district. Gujarat police too has decided to stay vigil and penalise with greater rigour, those found not wearing masks or not adhering to Covid protocol, following a meeting of higher police officials with DGP Ashish Bhatia.

Jadeja, took to social media to add that he had himself tested for Covid-19 after he exhibited mild symptoms. Over a dozen MLAs have tested positive in the course of the month-long assembly session that concluded on Thursday. Surat

reported 687 cases across its rural suburbs and city jurisdiction, with the former seeing over a 100 cases each day. However all five covid-19 deaths in Surat, were reported from its city jurisdiction. All five were females, aged between 56 and 72 years and were admitted in government as well as private hospitals of Surat.



Surat city currently has 12,707 patients under home quarantine while another 1,487 patients are currently admitted across the private and government hospitals in the city, for Covid-19 treatment.

Ahmedabad city, where 646 new cases were reported along with four others dying due to the disease, currently has over 2,200 active patients. Of the 811 ICU beds across 90 private hospitals in the city, only about 25 per cent remain vacant. Starting Sunday, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital is expected to triage its Covid-19 patients to the Gujarat Cancer Research Institute as well, after adding the Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre (IKDRC) earlier this week.

With a break in transmission seemingly elusive, the state health department has increased its testing, with over 1.14 lakh samples tested across Gujarat Saturday, with the day’s test positivity rate at 2.4 per cent.

Apart from the key districts of Surat, Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Rajkot comprising the bulk of new cases each day, some other districts are reporting a significant surge since April 2. These include, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar where over 60 cases were reported for the second consecutive day; Gandhinagar, which reported over 50 new cases for two consecutive days; Mehsana and Patan, which continue to see a significant rise in new cases, each day.

Surat Municipal commissioner B N Pani has appealed to citizens, especially housewives, that they should go out to purchase goods from the markets, not more than twice in a week.



He said, “We (citizens) should make less exposure at public place to protect ourselves from getting infected.” Pani also requested youth not to organize any program of gathering outside and should take extra care of the elders.