Powerloom worker threw stones at Vande Bharat ‘for fun’: RPF

Sources said Anandiben Patel was returning to Ahmedabad in the Vande Bharat Express, which she had boarded from the Vapi Railway Station in Valsad district. The governor is visiting her home state on a break and is expected to return to UP on Thursday. (@GovernorofUp)

It was a powerloom worker who pelted stones at the Vande Bharat train carrying Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Lakshadweep and Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli Administrator Praful Patel and other passengers on Tuesday, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) official told The Indian Express on Wednesday.

Pintoo Kumar, who migrated to Surat from Odisha’s Ganjam, did it “for fun”, the official said.

Had it not been for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad double-decker train driver, who flagged a stone-throwing incident on his train near Surat, the RPF would not have caught Pintoo red-handed.

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A few minutes after the first attack, Pintoo pelted stones again, this time at the Vande Bharat, when he was returning home from work. Also aboard the VIP section of the train were Anandiben’s daughter Anar and actor Anang Desai, whose photos the Governor’s official X handle shared on Tuesday.