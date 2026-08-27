Powerloom worker threw stones at Vande Bharat ‘for fun’: RPF

Sources said Anandiben Patel was returning to Ahmedabad in the Vande Bharat Express, which she had boarded from the Vapi Railway Station in Valsad district. The governor is visiting her home state on a break and is expected to return to UP on Thursday. (@GovernorofUp)
It was a powerloom worker who pelted stones at the Vande Bharat train carrying Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Lakshadweep and Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli Administrator Praful Patel and other passengers on Tuesday, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) official told The Indian Express on Wednesday.
Pintoo Kumar, who migrated to Surat from Odisha’s Ganjam, did it “for fun”, the official said.
Had it not been for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad double-decker train driver, who flagged a stone-throwing incident on his train near Surat, the RPF would not have caught Pintoo red-handed.
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A few minutes after the first attack, Pintoo pelted stones again, this time at the Vande Bharat, when he was returning home from work. Also aboard the VIP section of the train were Anandiben’s daughter Anar and actor Anang Desai, whose photos the Governor’s official X handle shared on Tuesday.
Anandiben was in Daman as the chief guest for the inaugural Monsoon Festival, which began on August 23.
Pintoo Kumar was arrested and booked for endangering the safety of passengers travelling by railway (section 153) and trespassing on railway property (section 147) of the Railway Act.
As per Ankleshwar RPF inspector Attar Singh, around 6.20 pm on Tuesday, they received information that stones were pelted at the Ahmedabad-bound 12931 near Utran Railway Station in Surat.
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The RPF patrolling staff were alerted to carry out checks of the Railway track areas between Kosad and Uttran Railway stations in Surat. A stone had hit the windowpanes at seat number 7 in the C-1 coach. No injuries were reported in the incident. The train driver then alerted the Ankleshwar station officer.
Attar Singh said: “We have arrested Pintoo Kumar (31), who lives in Bharthana and works at a powerloom factory in Surat city. On Tuesday, he was returning home when he first pelted stones at a double-decker express train on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai route, and later at the Vande Bharat Express. During interrogation, he confessed to having committed the act for fun. He stays with his elder brother in Surat and hails from Ganjam district in Odisha.”
Sources said Anandiben Patel was returning to Ahmedabad in the Vande Bharat Express, which she had boarded from the Vapi Railway Station in Valsad district. The governor is visiting her home state on a break and is expected to return to UP on Thursday.
Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs.
Expertise
Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs.
Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including:
Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives.
Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress.
Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli).
Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More