Power theft: Ahmedabad man gets 3 years rigorous imprisonment

Eight years after officials of Torrent Power Limited (TPL) caught an Ahmedabad-based resident for electricity theft of Rs 12,789, a city civil and sessions court awarded three years rigorous imprisonment to the accused on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson of TPL, the accused, Amanat Khan Pathan, a resident of Allanagar in Behrampura of Ahmedabad, was charged with stealing electricity by illegally connecting his house line directly with the TPL distribution, even after his connection was cut.

“On March 15, 2011, a team of TPL visited the site and found that though electricity connection S/-2267820 was disconnected, the accused was drawing electricity directly from the distribution system of TPL to run appliances at his house. There was unauthorised use of electricity by mode of direct theft without the use of meter,” said Jayesh Desai, executive director, TPL.

The TPL officials informed that following the site visit of the accused, a first information report was lodged at Sabarmati police station on May 31, 2011, after initiating the accused to pay pending electricity amount of Rs 12,789 on April 15, 2011.

“Honourable judge AR Patel the city civil and sessions court convicted the accused under the Electricity Act for the offence of electricity theft and sentenced the accused to rigorous imprisonment of three years and imposed fine of three times the assessment amount, i.e., Rs 38,367/-. In case of default in payment of fine, further rigorous imprisonment of six months has been imposed,” said Desai.