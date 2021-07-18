Power tariff for farmers not raised in 26 years: Nitin Patel

In the last 26 years of rule in Gujarat, the BJP government has not increased power tariff charged from farmers, said deputy chief minister Nitin Patel while inaugurating a Sardar Patel market yard at Kheralu on Saturday.

“During the rule of (former Congress chief minister) Amarsinh Chaudhary, the Kisan Sangh had agitated (against electricity tariff) and the Congressmen had fired bullets on farmers (in late 1980s). That government was removed and we came to power in 1995. Since then, in the last 26 years, not a single rupee has been increased in the electricity tariff meant for farmers,” Patel said addressing the gathering at the event in Mehsana district.

“On the other hand, every year, we give lakhs of new electricity connections to farmers,” he added.

Talking about the Sujalam Sufalam irrigation project, Patel said the government has recently passed a resolution wherein waters from the project can be used to fill more water bodies in the villages by extending the pipelines by a kilometer.

Pointing out that the new generation does not know about what BJP government has done so far, Patel said the Dharoi dam built upstream at Kheralu on Sabarmati river was meant to supply water to Ahmedabad city.

“The water could not be used here. If Ahmedabad did not require the water, the same was then used for farming here (in and around Kheralu). When the BJP government came to power, it started giving Narmada waters to Ahmedabad… the old agreements were discarded and the water from Dharoi dam began to be given to Kheralu, Vadnagar, Mehsana, Visnagar and Vijapur farmers after building new canals,” he added.