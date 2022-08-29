Power of unity took care of Kutch, state during deadly tremors: PM

Dedicating two memorials — Smriti Van and Veer Balak Smarak — in Bhuj to those who lost their loved ones in the 2001 Kutch earthquake that killed over 13,000 people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said he was doing it “with a heavy heart”, adding the “power of unity took care of Kutch and Gujarat in the face of deadly tremors”.

Inspired by a memorial in China, Smriti Van, built on the side of Bhujiyo Dungar at Bhujiyo hill in Bhuj town, and Veer Balak Smarak in Anjar town, dedicated to 185 primary school students and their 21 teachers who were killed in the quake, are symbols of the shared pain of the people of Kutch, the PM said.

“…many have curated their bricks and blocks with their tears… I remember, in Anjar, relatives of children proposed the idea of Bal Smarak and we all resolved that we would do it by karseva. The resolve has materialised today. With a very heavy heart, I dedicate these memorials to those who lost their loved ones, children,” said Modi.

Appealing to the people of Kutch to ensure that their guests don’t go back without visiting the Smriti Van, the PM added, “I also appealed to the education department to reserve one day for school students to visit Smriti Van so that they can learn about the dynamics of the earth and the nature.”

Citing its tourism potential, Modi said, “Smriti Van is important globally and it is duty of Kutch to take care of it. Let us ensure that no corner of it is without dense forest. We have to make Bhujiyo Dungar lush-green… Smriti Van has (tourism) more potential than our Rann Utsav… Do not miss this opportunity… I seek your support to make Bhujiyo Dungar a popular name in the world.”

Also Read | For Anjar residents, memories of dreadful quake hauntingly fresh

Claiming that the work to rebuild Kutch was unparalleled, Modi highlighted the establishment of Krantiguru Shyamji Krishna Verma University in Bhuj in 2003 as well as 35 new colleges, more than 1,000 schools, earthquake-proof modern hospital and over 200 new health centres.

Underlining that shortage of water was the biggest issue of Kutch in 2001, Modi added that today every household in the district gets Narmada water for drinking purpose and that Narmada water has started flowing in irrigation canals. Thousands of hectares of land in Kutch have been brought under irrigation by constructing thousands of check-dams and desilting reservoirs under Sujalam Sufalam Jal Sanchay scheme, he added.

Advertisement

The PM also inaugurated the Kutch Branch Canal of Narmada, two projects of Power Grid Corporation of India among others.

Also Read | Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges people to join fight against malnutrition

“Two decades ago, if someone talked about irrigation canals and drip irrigation system, there were very few who believed in it,” Modi said, adding that during his Gujarat Gaurav Yatra in 2002, while visiting Mandvi town of Kutch, he had sought people’s support while promising that he would bring Narmada water to Kutch and today, that promise has been fulfilled as Narmada water has reached Mod Kuba village in Mandvi taluka of Kutch through the Kutch Branch Canal.

Addressing a public meeting organised in Bhuj, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said, “Thanks to farsightedness in water management by honourable Prime Minister, Narmada water has reached water-starved district like Kutch. Modi has kept his promise by bringing Narmada water to Kutch’s border village of Mod Kuba, 750 km away from southern border of Gujarat.”

Advertisement

Audience in rapt attention as PM Modi addresses them at the KSKV University Ground in Bhuj on Sunday. (Express Photo) Audience in rapt attention as PM Modi addresses them at the KSKV University Ground in Bhuj on Sunday. (Express Photo)

Claiming that in 20 years, milk production in Kutch has increased manifold, the PM said that when Sarhad Dairy was established in Kutch in 2009, its daily milk collection was less than 1,400 litres per day but today, it is collecting five lakh litres every day and dairy farmers of the district are earning Rs 800 crore annually.

“Kutch has not only lifted itself up but it has also given a new impetus to development to entire Gujarat,” Modi said adding places such as the Kutch desert, Dhordo, Tent City and Mandvi have become major tourist attractions of India. Kutch is generating 2,500 megawatts of renewable energy and that the biggest solar-wind hybrid power plant is being developed in Khavda in Kutch, he added.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Gujarat became the first state of India to enact a disaster management act and drawing from it, the Central government enacted a similar law. Modi said law came in handy during the pandemic.