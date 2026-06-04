Power distribution in Gujarat cities to go underground by 2030; Cabinet gives nod

The Mission will cover all 17 municipal corporations and 151 municipalities of Gujarat.

The Gujarat government seeks to turn all cities of the state into “wire-free urban centres” by converting the existing overhead power distribution network into an underground cable network by 2030.

To achieve the target, the state cabinet gave its in-principle approval to the Gujarat Wire-Free City Mission on Wednesday.

The Mission will cover all 17 municipal corporations and 151 municipalities of Gujarat.

Senior minister and spokesperson of Gujarat government Jitu Vaghani announced the decision in a media briefing.

“…under the ‘Gujarat Wire-Free City Mission,’ all cities across Gujarat will be transformed into wire-free urban centres in a phased manner by 2030. As part of the first phase of this ambitious initiative, the state government has approved a provision of Rs 500 crore,” the minister stated.