Postpone GMC polls: AAP writes to election panel

The Gujarat Congress and AAM Aadmi Party (AAP) Gujarat wing wrote to the state election commission on Thursday demanding the upcoming Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections to be postponed in the wake of rising Covid cases in the state.

The GMC elections are scheduled to be held on April 18 with BJP, Congress and AAP in the fray.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) interim president Amit Chavda wrote a letter to the SEC on Thursday stating, “After the SEC announced poll date for GMC elections, there has been a massive spike in corona cases in Gujarat and the infection is spreading on a daily basis.

The Gujarat High Court had also ordered for lockdown measures after which night curfew has been implemented in 20 cities of Gujarat including Gandhinagar. The public is displeased with the election campaigning in the city with regard to covid situation. Therefore the Congress party demands that unless covid situation is controlled in Gujarat, the upcoming GMC elections be postponed. (sic).”