Post-May 17 strategy discussed with PM

In a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government on Monday pointed out that 156 cities, two municipal corporation areas and almost all the villages have become normal, official sources said.

During the meeting, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani discussed the strategy that the state government plan to adopt post May 17. “The PM was informed that industries, businesses, agriculture activities were going on in full swing except for six cities of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Gandhinagar,” a senior state government official told The Indian Express.

PM was also assured that surveillance was going on in full swing and super spreaders were being identified, sources added. When asked if the CM had suggested that the state does not wish to continue with the lockdown post May 17, the official said, “We will follow whatever the Centre instructs us to do.”

