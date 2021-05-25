Possible third wave of Covid: Dhanvantari hospital in Ahmedabad to train its medical officers

The training will be given by 50 specialist doctors and consultants from BJ Medical College and Hospital and DRDO along with private superspecialists.

Taking lessons from the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in preparing for a possible third wave, the 900-bed Dhanvantari Covid Hospital in Ahmedabad run by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Gujarat University (GU) launched a “Covid Advanced” training module for its medical officers (MO) on Monday.

Divided into three levels, the week-long training will be provided in batches to over 200 MBBS doctors who would be specifically trained in ICU management and intensive care of Covid patients. The training will be given by 50 specialist doctors and consultants from BJ Medical College and Hospital and DRDO along with private superspecialists.

The specialists team include Dr Sapan Pandya, Dr Tushar Patel, Dr Atul Patel and Dr Parthiv Mehta. Management of paediatric and gynaecology and obstetrics related case management are also part of the module.

“As there are predictions of third wave of Covid pandemic and there are continuous additions in associated complications and treatment protocols, the training is aimed at creating a workforce of Covid management specialists,” said principal secretary education Anju Sharma who is managing the Dhanvantari Covid Hospital.

In the seven-day training, two hours will be theory and the remaining hours will be spent in the ICU. Total duration of level one training will be 50 hours, which will be completed in seven days. At the end of level one, an evaluation will be done and best one will be chosen for level two and level three training.

Dr Kamlesh Upadhyay from BJ Medical College Department of Medicine said that the training has been organised keeping in view all the challenges faced in the second wave of the pandemic.

“We are aiming at training the medical officers in such a manner that each of the MO is able to manage one Covid hospital. This will prepare a team of 200 doctors who will be well prepared… It is also aimed at optimising use of available resources such as oxygen and drugs…,” Dr Upadhyay said.

A certificate will be issued to the trained doctors, said Himanshu Pandya Vice-Chancellor of Gujarat University. “We are preparing our doctors for any sort of emergency… With the experience during the second wave, we have realised that MBBS doctors are not equipped to handle the issues arising out of Covid,” Pandya said.