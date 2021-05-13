Positive decision on reasonable demands soon, says Gujarat government

Protest by nursing staff of Gotri hospital in Vadodara in view of their demands in Vadodara on Wednesday. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY BHUPENDRA RANA)

The state government Wednesday issued a statement saying a “positive decision on reasonable demands will be taken soon” even as Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who also hold the Health portfolio, announced that he has given permission to resolve 10 issues raised by the medical staff and faculty members.

A statement issued by Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja stated: “Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will soon take a decision regarding their appropriate and reasonable demands with a positive attitude. Instructions have been given to the concerned departments to do so which will be resolved soon.” The MoS Home added doctors have been and are working hard to save human lives in this difficult time of Covid-19 pandemic but they should also show a “humane approach and not go on strike”.

A committee, under the chairmanship of Jadeja, and comprising additional chief secretary GAD Kamal Dayani, principal secretary health Jayanti Ravi, secretary finance department Milind Torawane, additional secretary health V G Vanzara and additional director health Raghav Dixit, has also submitted its report to the state government in the matter.

Meanwhile, in a statement, issued late evening, Nitin Patel said: “To save thousands of patients during corona(virus) pandemic, I have approved the instructions passed by the Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja after the discussion with the health department officials today. With this, I hope all medical teachers will fulfil their duty on moral and human grounds. Appropriate action will be taken to resolve reasonable issues of other employees of the health department also.”

Patel added that at the time of his admission at the U N Mehta Hospital, he had met the Gujarat Medical Teachers Association (GMTA) president and discussed the issues. “At that time too, I had assured them that despite being infected with coronavirus, I will ensure a meeting with the health department (is held) at the earliest and try to resolve your issues,” the statement added.