Portal to help in monitoring local body polls: Ahmedabad Rural Police

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
THE AHMEDABAD Rural Police has developed and implemented an integrated digital platform – ADR-SHIELD Election Portal – aimed at effective monitoring and management of the local body elections.
Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat said, “The portal functions as a comprehensive command-and-control system, consolidating critical election-related data on a single platform. It enables real-time monitoring of polling stations, force deployment, enforcement activities and administrative preparedness across the district.”
In the system, polling booths have been categorised into normal, sensitive and hyper-sensitive, facilitating scientific and need-based deployment of police forces, including Civil Police, Armed Units, SRP and Home Guards.
The platform also incorporates GPS-based mapping of checkposts, enabling effective monitoring of nakabandi arrangements and strengthening surveillance across key routes and vulnerable locations.
On security monitoring, SP Jat said, “A dedicated module for daily reporting and enforcement tracking captures key activities such as vehicle checking, deposit and seizure of licensed weapons, execution of warrants, and action against illicit liquor and cash. This ensures strict compliance with the Model Code of Conduct.”
Access to the portal has been provided to all relevant stakeholders, including the District Magistrate (DM), all Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), Returning Officers (RO) and Assistant Returning Officers (ARO), Election Observers, and Police Officers across the district, “to ensure seamless coordination, transparency, and unified monitoring among all agencies involved in election management.”
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram