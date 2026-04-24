Portal to help in monitoring local body polls: Ahmedabad Rural Police

The platform also incorporates GPS-based mapping of checkposts, enabling effective monitoring of nakabandi arrangements and strengthening surveillance across key routes and vulnerable locations.

THE AHMEDABAD Rural Police has developed and implemented an integrated digital platform – ADR-SHIELD Election Portal – aimed at effective monitoring and management of the local body elections.

Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat said, “The portal functions as a comprehensive command-and-control system, consolidating critical election-related data on a single platform. It enables real-time monitoring of polling stations, force deployment, enforcement activities and administrative preparedness across the district.”

In the system, polling booths have been categorised into normal, sensitive and hyper-sensitive, facilitating scientific and need-based deployment of police forces, including Civil Police, Armed Units, SRP and Home Guards.

The platform also incorporates GPS-based mapping of checkposts, enabling effective monitoring of nakabandi arrangements and strengthening surveillance across key routes and vulnerable locations.