Popular fast-food outlet in Ahmedabad sealed for serving ‘non-veg’ burger

Officials said a detailed report would be prepared after an investigation and the response by the unit operator. (An AI-generated image/Gemini)

A global fast-food chain’s Naroda establishment was sealed on Tuesday after it allegedly served “non-veg” burger to a customer, according to Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) officials.

The restaurant was served two notices in two days—the first one for violating cleanliness and hygiene norms and the second for serving wrong food to a customer.

During a routine night inspection on Monday, AMC’s Solid Waste Management officials slapped a notice on the unit for “throwing garbage on public roads/places, causing filth on the road”. The unit was sealed, but it reopened the next day after paying the fine.

“Under the Gujarat Provincial Municipal Corporations (GPMC) Act, 1949, this unit has been sealed for violating the provisions of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016,” the first notice stated.