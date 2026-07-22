Popular fast-food outlet in Ahmedabad sealed for serving ‘non-veg’ burger

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A global fast-food chain’s Naroda establishment was sealed on Tuesday after it allegedly served “non-veg” burger to a customer, according to Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) officials.
The restaurant was served two notices in two days—the first one for violating cleanliness and hygiene norms and the second for serving wrong food to a customer.
During a routine night inspection on Monday, AMC’s Solid Waste Management officials slapped a notice on the unit for “throwing garbage on public roads/places, causing filth on the road”. The unit was sealed, but it reopened the next day after paying the fine.
“Under the Gujarat Provincial Municipal Corporations (GPMC) Act, 1949, this unit has been sealed for violating the provisions of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016,” the first notice stated.
“While the seal notice was served on Monday night, the fine of Rs 4000 was paid the next morning, following which the unit was opened. Till then, we weren’t aware of the second complaint against the same unit,” Deputy Director (AMC’s Solid Waste Management wing) Dharmin Vyas said.
Tuesday’s complaint alleged that a customer, who had ordered a vegetarian burger through an online delivery platform, was delivered a non-vegetarian burger, the officials said. So, another notice, this time threatening to revoke its licence, was served on the restaurant.
According to officials, “A notice with a 14-day period has been issued to the unit to revoke the licence for serving non-vegetarian food. Being a non-pardonable offence for hurting sentiments, action will be taken against the unit under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) norms,” AMC’s Health Officer Dr Tejas Shah said.
Officials said a detailed report would be prepared after an investigation and the response by the unit operator.
The management of the unit declined to share details or comment on the action taken against it when contacted.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram