Polls to 4 Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat on June 18: Election Commission

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GUJARAT WILL soon see four Rajya Sabha seats vacated, one being of the lone Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil. On Friday, the Election Commission declared elections to the seats whose terms expire on June 21.
As per the schedule, voting for the elections will be held on June 18 between 9 am and 4 pm. The counting of votes will be done the same day at 5 pm, the EC said in a statement.
The elections will be notified on June 1 and the last date to file nominations will be June 8. Scrutiny of nominations will be done on June 9 and the last date to withdraw candidature will be June 11, said the statement.
Three of the four seats are held by BJP members – Rambhai Mokariya, Narhari Amin and Ramilaben Bara. The fourth seat is held by Shaktisinh Gohil of the Congress.
Mokariya is a Brahmin community leader from Saurashtra region and a successful entrepreneur, owner of a well-known courier firm, Maruti Courier.
Narhari Amin, a Patidar, is a former Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat who joined the BJP in 2012. Ramilaben Bara is a tribal woman leader of Gujarat BJP from Sabarkantha-Aravalli region.
Shaktisinh Gohil, former Gujarat Congress president, is the sole Rajya Sabha member of Congress from Gujarat.
In the current Gujarat Assembly, BJP has a historic majority – 161 out of 182 seats. Two Independent MLAs are also supporting the BJP. And with this majority, BJP is expected to sweep the elections by winning all four seats of Rajya Sabha. The main opposition Congress, with its lowest number of 12 seats, is likely to lose its only Rajya Sabha seat from Gujarat.
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