Polls to 4 Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat on June 18: Election Commission

The elections will be notified on June 1 and the last date to file nominations will be June 8. (File Photo)

GUJARAT WILL soon see four Rajya Sabha seats vacated, one being of the lone Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil. On Friday, the Election Commission declared elections to the seats whose terms expire on June 21.

As per the schedule, voting for the elections will be held on June 18 between 9 am and 4 pm. The counting of votes will be done the same day at 5 pm, the EC said in a statement.

The elections will be notified on June 1 and the last date to file nominations will be June 8. Scrutiny of nominations will be done on June 9 and the last date to withdraw candidature will be June 11, said the statement.