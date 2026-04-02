Poll observers reach Vadodara; BJP leaders ready with report cards on ‘best works’

AS THE Gujarat State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the general elections to the urban local bodies, district and taluka panchayats to be held on April 26, poll observers arrived in Vadodara to gather a sense of the popularity and proficiency of aspiring candidates in the four zones. The venues, meanwhile, also witnessed long queues of BJP leaders armed with a report of their “best works”.

While outgoing corporators of the party were earlier informed and asked to submit a “report card” of their activities and projects undertaken in the past five years, several aspirants have staked claim on seats in the 19 wards of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC).

Sources in the BJP said that the names of observers were confidential, in order to prevent aspiring candidates from attempting to reach out to the party leaders.

“The stakes are extremely high as the OBC reservation comes into effect. It virtually reduces the number of seats for the general category leaders and there is hectic lobbying in the back to see if indispensable leaders, who may not stand a chance in their existing wards due to the reservation, can be accommodated elsewhere… In many cases, women seats may be given to immediate relatives of heavyweight leaders, who may not make it,” a senior party leader said.

On an average, 19 wards witnessed over 40 aspirants staking claim for the four seats – two of which are reserved in most of the wards for various categories. While ward 4 saw over 60 candidates apply for the tickets, the highest number was seen in ward 17 with close to 100 candidates submitting their profiles while another ward with SC and ST reservation saw over 80 candidates file nominations.

A senior leader said, “Some party leaders, who are aspiring for tickets and top posts in the city, have been appointed as observers themselves in other areas of the state. Such leaders have been calling their representatives to ensure that their files have been submitted appropriately… The reservation for the Mayor’s post is for a candidate from the SC-ST category so the stakes are higher in seats where the reservations are decided.”

The leaders added that although observers will sift through the massive list of contenders, the “final call” will rest with the party brass, which is likely to take the decision on ticket distribution based on “inputs from trusted sources as well as those leaders, who have been appointed as silent watchdogs since the last six months”, the leader said.