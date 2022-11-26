On poll duty in Gujarat’s Porbandar, 2 CAPF jawans killed, 2 injured in fratricidal firing

Two jawans of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were shot dead and two others injured during a clash that erupted between the personnel in Gujarat’s Porbandar district, where they were posted for election duty.

The incident took place around 7 pm at a cyclone relief centre at Tukada Gosa near Nava Bandar that is currently being used as a shelter for the visiting CAPF jawans.

“They had come to provide security during the upcoming elections. There was internal firing and two died while two others were injured,” A M Sharma, district collector and district election officer for Porbandar, told The Indian Express.

“I am currently at the hospital where the two injured persons are being treated. They are safe,” Sharma added.

The injured were brought to Bhavsinghji hospital at Porbandar. When asked about the reason behind the firing, the official said the cause was still being investigated.