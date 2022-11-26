scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 26, 2022

On poll duty in Gujarat’s Porbandar, 2 CAPF jawans killed, 2 injured in fratricidal firing

The incident took place at a cyclone relief centre which is currently being used as a shelter for the visiting CAPF jawans.

The firing happened at cyclone relief centre Tukada Gosa near Nava Bandar at around 7 pm where CAPF teams were camping. (Representational/ile)

Two jawans of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were shot dead and two others injured during a clash that erupted between the personnel in Gujarat’s Porbandar district, where they were posted for election duty.

The incident took place around 7 pm at a cyclone relief centre at Tukada Gosa near Nava Bandar that is currently being used as a shelter for the visiting CAPF jawans.

“They had come to provide security during the upcoming elections. There was internal firing and two died while two others were injured,” A M Sharma, district collector and district election officer for Porbandar, told The Indian Express.

“I am currently at the hospital where the two injured persons are being treated. They are safe,” Sharma added.

The injured were brought to Bhavsinghji hospital at Porbandar. When asked about the reason behind the firing, the official said the cause was still being investigated.

First published on: 26-11-2022 at 09:33:12 pm
Legislature, executive, judiciary need to have ‘one thinking’: President Murmu

